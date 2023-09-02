Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle RL: Maitland coach Matt Lantry praises GF performance

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 2 2023 - 7:38pm, first published 6:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Maitland coach Matt Lantry can't recall "a more complete first-half performance".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.