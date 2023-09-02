SOUTHS coach Andrew Ryan described Saturday's grand-final loss as a "nightmare" but acknowledged the "spirit" shown by the Lions in the second half and the club's "tight-knit community".
Reflecting at full-time, Ryan said it was hard to comprehend the Lions conceding 38 points in the opening 40 minutes.
"It was terrible. It was a nightmare. We can't give the best team in the competition the amount of ball we did in the first half. They just put us away," Ryan told the Newcastle Herald.
Souths trailed 20-0 after 30 minutes but conceded three times in quick succession when down a man leading into half-time, winger Jacob Afflick sent to the sin bin and put on report.
The Lions provided resistance following the break and actually won the second half 10-8, featuring late consolation tries for utility Jarom Haines and centre Jhett Butler.
"They showed some spirit ... I suppose at 18-0, we hold them to 18 or something you're in with a show in the second half but it just didn't happen," Ryan said.
In relation to the 2023 campaign as a whole, Ryan praised the Merewether-based club.
"Moving away from today - the tight-knit community, connection of the club, culture of the club and people behind it, just sensational," Ryan said.
Souths finished second on the Newcastle RL ladder and won 14 of 20 appearances, including a streak of 10 straight victories during the regular season.
