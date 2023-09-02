BROCK Lamb has dedicated his player-of-the-final award to 'Crito' as he eyes continued success with Maitland on the Newcastle Rugby League stage.
Overcoming an elbow to the throat, halfback Lamb saw out the full 80 minutes and was the mastermind behind a Pickers masterclass at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The 26-year-old former Knights pivot had a hand in almost every one of Maitland's eight tries by either attracting Souths players with ball in hand, providing the last pass or producing pin-point attacking kicks.
Lamb also crossed for a try of his own in the 30th minute, selling a dummy and going untouched through the defensive line around 20 metres out. He was struck by Lions winger Jacob Afflick just prior to scoring and stayed on despite the blow.
Six goals from eight attempts, featuring all five of his conversions during the first half and a penalty, helped Maitland to a 38-0 lead at the break.
"The passing of Crito rocked everyone and I dedicate this [medal] to him and his family," Lamb told Australian Community Media.
"To be honest it was in everyone's head and everyone was thinking about it, he meant that much to the club."
Denied shots at Newcastle RL grand finals because of COVID in 2020 and 2021, Lamb says the Pickers emphasised getting the job done again this year and beyond.
"Last year [2022] we made a point because we hadn't won this [Newcastle RL grand final] and we wanted to win this," Lamb said.
"We set our goals out [2023] and we wanted to do it again. We want to create a legacy. We want to be here the next five years playing these types of games. We'll see what happens."
In relation to the opening 40 minutes, Lamb said: "It felt good. The last three or four weeks we've been doing the same stuff and it just hadn't been working - a millisecond off or a pass behind. Today it worked".
Maitland scored seven of their eight tries "down the right edge".
"We found a weakness, dedicated everything there and it worked," Lamb said.
Newcastle RL general manager Adam Devich estimated a crowd of over 5000 people.
The Pickers will now host Illawarra champions Thirroul in the opening round of President's Cup in a fortnight (September 16-17).
Wentworthville and St Mary's clash in the Ron Massey Cup decider on Sunday while in the Peter McDonald Premiership it was Mudgee Dragons who triumphed on Saturday and now meet either Dubbo CYMS and Parkes Spaceman.
