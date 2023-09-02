Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Lake Macquarie Marine Rescue called to submerged boat at Valentine

Updated September 3 2023 - 9:32am, first published 9:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The submerged boat. Picture by Lake Macquarie Marine Rescue
The submerged boat. Picture by Lake Macquarie Marine Rescue

An unmanned, submerged boat was found on Lake Macquarie in a busy day for emergency services on the water on September 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.