An unmanned, submerged boat was found on Lake Macquarie in a busy day for emergency services on the water on September 2.
Lake Macquarie Marine Rescue responded to a call about a sinking vessel at Valentine on Saturday morning.
Crews arrived to find the boat was submerged. No one was on board.
The marine rescue team was also called to help another boat with a tow at Mannering Park.
"The day had been jam packed with our crews at the Pelican Markets, at our Radio Operations Centre at Swansea Heads and on the water," the rescue team posted on its Facebook page.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.