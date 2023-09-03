Formosa eyes more city wins after Heavenly Holly caps big weekend

Michael Formosa will look to more Menangle success next Saturday night after Heavenly Holly capped an excellent weekend for his family and stable on Saturday night.
A $2.80 favourite in the $25,500 JC Caffyn Plate indigenous drivers' series final, Heavenly Holly was settled three back on the pegs by Menangle regular Lleyton Green.
After being pushed out into the clear in the straight, the five-year-old mare finished the best for a three-metre win and a third Menangle victory.
"It was good. Obviously she had a good chance and we were lucky enough to get a professional driver in that race," Formosa said.
"There's an open mares race for her down there next week so hopefully she'll be there again."
The win followed a Waratah Series heat victory for Formosa and his daughter, Chloe, at Newcastle on Friday night with Bat Matson.
Chloe drove the four-year-old to the front from gate four and it was too strong late, winning the up to 52 ratings event by four metres despite breaking in the score-up and overracing in the trip.
"He's been a bit unlucky lately but he's finally putting it together," Michael said. "That's him into the final next week at Menangle, so hopefully he can get another win."
It was part of a first Newcastle double for Chloe, who earlier won with Killara Shogun for boss Elizabeth Heath.
