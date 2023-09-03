City through to men's, women's Black Diamond Cup grand finals

NEWCASTLE City have made the men's and women's Black Diamond Cup grand finals after stunning the minor premiers of both competitions on Saturday.
The biggest upset came in the women's qualifying final at Adelaide Street Oval where City ended Killarney Vale's 15-game winning streak.
The Bombers had beaten City on three occasions and were unbeaten this season, but the defending premiers produced a clinical performance to qualify for an eighth consecutive decider.
Boosted by the return of Sarah Halvorsen, Madeline Norton and Phoebe Blakey, City 4.2 (26) kept the Bombers 1.0 (6) scoreless until the third quarter and built on a 12-0 half-time lead with a further two goals.
"We had a number of key players return from injury, devised a game plan and it came off," City coach Brett Godfrey said. "We were really physical at the contest and attacked the footy."
City will now have a week off before the decider at No.1 Sportsground on September 16. The women's competition had a break last weekend before Saturday's semi-finals, but Godfrey thought his side would benefit from another spell.
"It was a really psychical game ... and talking to the girls, there's some really sore, bruised bodies. That weekend [rest], I don't think will hurt us at all."
Killarney Vale will now face Cardiff, who downed Terrigal Avoca 5.5 (35) - 3.2 (20) in the elimination final.
In the men's Cup, City 9.9 (63) came from 27-7 behind after the opening quarter and 29-15 at half-time to beat Terrigal Avoca 6.9 (45) at Adelaide Street Oval.
Their goals came from skipper Mitch Crawford who kicked three goals, Daniel Steel with two and Jackson Crawford, Joseph O'Donoghue, Hamish Thomson and Liam Tutty with singles.
In the eliminator, Cardiff 12.11 (83) kept their season alive with a big victory over defending premiers Killarney Vale 2.4 (16).
MORE IN SPORT
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.