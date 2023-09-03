Newcastle Heraldsport
Susan Smith pair face class fields in Maitland MDC heats

By Craig Kerry
Updated September 3 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 11:08am
Susan Smith star Vamoose will bypass the Million Dollar Chase.

Branxton trainer Susan Smith believes her pair will be just "making up the numbers" despite taking strong Maitland form and inside draws into heats of the Million Dollar Chase regional series at the track on Monday night.

