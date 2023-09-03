Susan Smith pair face class fields in Maitland MDC heats

Branxton trainer Susan Smith believes her pair will be just "making up the numbers" despite taking strong Maitland form and inside draws into heats of the Million Dollar Chase regional series at the track on Monday night.
Smith has Twin Turbo in box three in heat one and My Shepherd in the other qualifier from box two.
Twin Turbo has won his past three starts, all at Maitland, and the most recent two have been over Monday night's distance of 450 metres.
My Shepherd has won his past six Maitland runs and has taken out five of his six starts there over the 450m.
However, both meet class rivals from near and far this time around. Twin Turbo was set to face John Finn-trained Zipping Remus and Zipping Sabrina, although the former appears in doubt. Zipping Remus was galloped on and fell in the Goulburn MDC final on Friday, sustaining a nearside hind spike wound.
Trainer Michelle Sultana also has Fernando Rocker and former Tasmanian Black Tsunami ready to pounce from wide draws in the seven-dog field.
In the second heat, Finn has Zipping Orlando as the one to beat in a six-dog field also featuring Sultana-trained Connections, Tulsa King and Isle's Entity.
Smith, meanwhile, will send top sprinter Vamoose to the Goulburn Fireball instead of targetting the MDC qualifiers.
