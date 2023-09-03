But it can be just as much fun to take up the burning torch and pitchfork and pile-on with the mob united in contempt, and it doesn't have to be sport related. Qantas anyone? Investors love the airline after having experienced a share price rise of almost 40 per cent in the past 12 months, but customers and staff continue to recite a litany of complaints. Ongoing cost cutting has seen Qantas service levels drop, while profits, the share price and flight cancellations have soared.