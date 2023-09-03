Mark Minervini relieved after Hosier's lucky escape in Wyong Cup

Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini was focused on the positives for Hosier and his home cup tilt on September 15 after he came through unscathed from a tragic running of the Wyong Cup.
Hosier was one of three horses pulled out of the listed 2100m race on Friday after front-running The Mediterranean broke down near the 700m mark, causing a chain reaction through the field.
The Sara Ryan-trained The Mediterranean suffered a catastrophic injury to this near-foreleg and was euthanised. His jockey, Regan Bayliss, was one of three dislodged. He was taken to hospital with a concussion and did not ride on Saturday.
Another Newcastle Cup contender, Kris Lees-trained Kalapour, also fell and lost jockey Tim Clark, who was taken to hospital with back pain but later cleared of serious injury. Lees reported that Kalapour, which finished the race riderless, came through unscathed. Brett Prebble, who was on Pretty Amazing, was the other hoop to fall and he escaped injury.
Hosier and jockey Jason Collett were in the firing line just behind the leaders but the seven-year-old gelding was able to jump clear of trouble. Collett then eased Hosier out of the race and Minervini was thankful.
"We were really lucky, he hasn't got a scratch on him, so he's good and he'll go to the Newcastle Cup," Minervini said.
"Jason didn't want to push him after that, in case he pulled a muscle or something. The horse wanted to go, but he just didn't want to take the chance. He did the right thing, but it was a crying shame because he had him in the perfect posi.
"Jason said, I don't know how the hell we stayed on our feet."
He said a positive of the missed opportunity at Wyong was that Hosier would not incur more weight penalties for the Newcastle Cup. He went up three kilograms after his Premier's Cup win at Randwick two weeks earlier.
"I suppose the good thing, like I said to the owners, the two positives are that the horse is fine and had he won that race, he probably would have got another two or three kilos in the Newcastle Cup with the penalty," he said.
"We're still in a bit of shock, but we move on and hopefully he can make up for it in the Newcastle Cup.
"We won't do much with him this week, then we'll ramp him up next week, but he's pretty fit anyway and very clean winded, so I don't have to do too much with him."
