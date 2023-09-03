Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle Locally Made and Played grants fund gigs for 2023 New Annual

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated September 3 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One-hour lunch concerts, big band nights and drag performances are among more than 40 local events funded to coincide with this month's New Annual festival through a post pandemic arts grant program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.