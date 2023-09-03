Police hold "serious concerns" for the welfare of a missing Newcastle woman due to medical concerns.
Bree Gray, aged 28, was last seen leaving a hospital on Edith Street, Waratah, about 5.30pm on September 1.
When she could not be found, Newcastle police were notified and began trying to find her.
Police said they held serious concerns for her welfare due to medical concerns.
Bree is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 170-175cm tall, medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
She is known to frequent the Waratah, Lambton, Raymond Terrace and Newcastle areas.
Anyone who sees Bree or has any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Newcastle City police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
