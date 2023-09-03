Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Football

Broadmeadow grind out grand final spot with 1-0 win over Azzurri

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated September 3 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Magic coach John Bennis lauded the resilience of his young squad to stand firm against a physical and experienced Charlestown side and book an NPL men's grand final spot on Sunday with a 1-0 win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
Snapshot for round one of the AFLW season
Melbourne have made an early-season AFLW statement in defence of their premiership. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Shayne Hope, Joanna Guelas, Justin Chadwick
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.