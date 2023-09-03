Broadmeadow grind out grand final spot with 1-0 win over Azzurri

Magic coach John Bennis lauded the resilience of his young squad to stand firm against a physical and experienced Charlestown side and book an NPL men's grand final spot on Sunday with a 1-0 win.
Broadmeadow have regularly put on goal-scoring blitzes this year but they did it tough in the preliminary final at Magic Park after getting ahead with a lucky goal in the 30th minute.
Neither side had a serious threat on goal before Englishman Ben Diamond's header put Magic in front off a Bailey Wells free kick. Charlestown's Taylor Regan got his head to the ball first but it pinballed off Diamond and into the bottom corner.
From there, both sides scrambled well in a grinding and at times fiery affair, but it was Magic who earned the chance next Saturday night against Lambton Jaffas at Jack McLaughlan Oval.
"It was a gritty performance, we had to hang in there," Bennis said.
"We probably had enough chances to get a second and it was a shame it didn't come, but I'm trying to remember the last time we won 1-0.
"That's the test for this group. The resilience to get away with a 1-0 result, especially against a very tough, physical team. If you don't concede, you don't lose, so I thought that was very important. We scrapped and worked hard defensively.
"I'm super proud of the boys."
Azzurri coach James Pascoe was also proud of his team, who were without three regular starters due to injury and suspension.
"The foul for the free kick, it was just very soft at this level, then to concede that sort of scabby goal, it's really frustrating," Pascoe said.
"But I'm just really proud of the boys. They pushed to the end and they are busted."
Magic had a great chance to score again on 33 minutes when James Cresnar won the ball from Nigel Boogaard off a ball out from the keeper. The ball rolled to Smith but he hit his shot wide.
Tackles and the calls for fouls intensified as time ran out for Azzurri late in the second half. Their best chance came in the 84th minute when substitute Corey Edwards had a shot off a rebound at a free kick only for keeper Jack Pandel, who was promoted to start in front of regular No.1 Cesar Serpa, to make a reflex parry over the crossbar.
Charlestown lost Jackson Frendo to a second yellow card, after a foul on Josh Benson, in the 86th minute.
Midfielder Keanu Moore (hamstring) was out for Magic, but skipper Jeremy Wilson overcame an ankle injury to play the first start. Defender Dom Brymora came in for Moore in a rejigged line-up.
Harry Frendo started for Azzurri up front in place of Miguel Fernandez, while Rene Ferguson switched to defence.
In reserve grade, Edgeworth defeated Weston 2-0 to move into the grand final against Olympic.
