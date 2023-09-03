SAND, sunshine and his two little girls were all the ingredients Kahibah dad Csaba Felkai needed for the perfect Father's Day.
The teacher and volunteer lifeguard spent Sunday at Redhead beach with his daughters, three-year-old Scarlett and four-year-old Maya before heading to Bunnings for a delicious sausage sizzle lunch.
He said hugs from his two girls were the best gift he could ask for.
"It's just the best feeling ever, it's such a treasure and reward to be a dad and having two young daughters always keeps you on your toes," he said.
"I feel really happy and privileged to be part of that fatherhood.
"There really is nothing better, there's no better feeling - not skydiving or fishing - than to see them learn from us, to grow and develop."
Celebrating his fourth Father's Day on Sunday, Mr Felkai's advice to new dads in the Hunter was to soak up every moment and "never miss nap time".
"It's like a light switch, if you miss it there can be absolute chaos and carnage," he said.
"So don't miss nap time because it can change the direction of the wind."
He said it was great to be able to spend special father-daughter time with his girls on Sunday, having some fun in the sun before heading home for a barbecue in the afternoon.
Mr Felkai took the opportunity to remind all dads to stay connected with their friends and celebrate their own fathers.
"You really have to lap it up because it's a magical moment," he said.
"It's also really important to make that time to be social and stay connected to your community, because once you have kids it's easy to get isolated and get into that work, children, work, children cycle, so it's important to make it a priority to stay in touch with your friends.
"But just enjoy it and cherish it because it all goes by too quickly - it's just chaos, it's joy, it's tears, it's laughter and everything all in one."
