Why the Knights' tryscoring record means so much to Dominic Young

By Robert Dillon
Updated September 3 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 3:08pm
Dominic Young. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
HE'LL be leaving the club at the end of this season, but Dominic Young has ensured his name will not be forgotten any time soon by Newcastle Knights fans.

