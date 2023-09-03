Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights to face Raiders in week one of the play-offs

By Robert Dillon
Updated September 3 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 6:26pm
The Knights have won nine games in a row. Picture by Marina Neil
COACH Adam O'Brien is confident he will have all his big guns back on deck as the Newcastle Knights shoot for a club-record 10th consecutive victory in their first home final since 2006.

