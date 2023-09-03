NEWCASTLE Rugby League premiers Maitland will now look to repeat last year's clean sweep of silverware, starting a President's Cup title defence against Illawarra champions Thirroul.
The Pickers will host the Butchers in the state-based competition in a fortnight (September 16-17) after both clubs won their respective grand finals on Saturday.
Maitland beat Souths 46-10 at McDonald Jones Stadium while Thirroul edged out Collegians 24-18 at WIN Stadium.
On the other side of the NSW Rugby League conference-style draw are Ron Massey Cup winners St Mary's as well as Mudgee Dragons and Dubbo CYMS from the Peter McDonald Premiership.
St Mary's defeated Wentworthville 40-12 in Sunday's decider at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.
Mudgee and Dubbo are now due to clash this weekend (September 9-10) after accounting for Orange Hawks (30-20) and Parkes Spaceman (38-20) respectively.
The President's Cup final is poised to take place at Parramatta's CommBank Stadium on Sunday, September 24.
"Give them the week off, get away from footy and they'll enjoy a few beers no doubt," Pickers coach Matt Lantry said following the Newcastle RL showdown.
"We'll regroup Tuesday week and focus on who our opposition is."
MORE GF NEWS:
