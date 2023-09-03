Man who allegedly stabbed police officer at Anna Bay set to apply for bail

A man accused of stabbing a police officer in the Port Stephens area is expected to apply for bail when he faces court on September 4.
Adam William Ross King, 42, remained in custody over the weekend after he appeared before a registrar in Newcastle bail court on Saturday, following his arrest on Friday morning.
Police were called to a property on Morna Point Road at Anna Bay at about 8.25am on Friday in response to a concern for welfare report.
Police allege that, when officers arrived at the scene, Mr King stabbed a male constable with a narrow metal object.
IN THE NEWS:
Mr King was taken to the Mater Hospital for checks before he was charged with seven counts at Raymond Terrace Police Station later in the day.
Those included common assault, stalking/intimidating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, taking a person with intention to commit a serious indictable offence, wounding a police officer, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, and possession of a prohibited drug.
The 31-year-old constable was treated for non-life-threatening facial injuries at John Hunter Hospital, police said in a statement on Friday.
Mr King is listed to appear for bail review in Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday.
