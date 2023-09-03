Man who allegedly stabbed police officer at Anna Bay set to apply for bail

Newcastle Herald
Adam William Ross King to face Raymond Terrace Local Court for allegedly stabbing police officer at Anna Bay

By Nick Bielby
Updated September 4 2023 - 7:42am, first published 7:24am
A man accused of stabbing a police officer in the Port Stephens area is expected to apply for bail when he faces court on September 4.

