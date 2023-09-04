Newcastle Herald
Singleton backs apprentice to lift hopes of Miss Dior at Scone

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
September 4 2023 - 5:30pm
Apprentice Mitch Stapleford after his maiden win at Muswellbrook last month. Picture Muswellbrook Race Club
Scone trainer Scott Singleton believes the claim and form of his apprentice, Mitch Stapleford, will help Miss Dior be a winning chance on debut for his stable on his home track on Tuesday.

