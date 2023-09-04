Singleton backs apprentice to lift hopes of Miss Dior at Scone

Scone trainer Scott Singleton believes the claim and form of his apprentice, Mitch Stapleford, will help Miss Dior be a winning chance on debut for his stable on his home track on Tuesday.
The seven-year-old Brazen Beau mare, which had four wins and two placings in 20 starts for Peter and Paul Snowden, has gate one in the Gundy Cup (1100m) on the eight-race card.
The event is the first of three which make up the Vinery Stud Country Cup Sprint Series. The other races are the Moobi and Middlebrook cups and bonuses are on offer for winning trainers and owners in the pointscore.
Miss Dior, owned by Gundy Park, has come to Singleton ahead her move to the breeding barn. She last raced a month ago when fifth, more than three lengths away, in a midweek benchmark 72 handicap over 1100m at the Kensington track.
At her previous start in June, Miss Dior was fourth, only 1.63 lengths away, in Saturday benchmark 78 grade at Randwick.
Singleton has four-kilogram claiming apprentice Stapleford on, dropping Miss Dior's impost to 57 kilograms for Tuesday's assignment.
"I think her form reads pretty good for that race tomorrow, but I didn't think she'd have quite as high a country rating as they have given her, but it gets in OK after Mitch's claim," Singleton said on Monday.
"I haven't trialled her but certainly her work has been to a standard where you would think she'll be hard enough to beat in that race.
"She's had her fair share of problems in the past, but she seems like a mare in form to me. I'm still learning about her, but I'm hoping the drop in grade and the change in scenery might bring out the best in her.
"She will be going to stud this season and she's owned by Gundy Park, which is 10 minutes away from here. Hopefully she can win the Gundy Cup, that works in all right."
Stapleford, the grandson of veteran Central Coast trainer Albert Stapleford, has made a flying start to his career, racking up five winners in just 11 rides.
Doubles at Quirindi last Tuesday and Moree on Sunday followed a victory with just his second race ride at Muswellbrook on August 11.
All his winners have been for Singleton, who took Stapleford on after Sydney trainer Mark Newnham's move to Hong Kong left him in limbo. Stapleford also rides Dolly Jane for Scone trainer John Ramsey in the fifth, a benchmark 58 handicap, on Tuesday.
"He's done really well," Singleton said. "He's a hard worker and a polite kid. He's always trying to learn and better himself, so I think he's got the right attitude to make it and the horses seem to run for him as well."
Singleton also has Insightful Reward resuming in the last, a class 1 handicap (1100m), with Mitch Bell aboard.
"I think she will be competitive, but it's just a starting point for her," he said. "It's hard. She won her maiden then went out for a break, and now she's got to take on better horses first-up."
"But she trialled OK the other day and she's going a little bit better than last prep, but she'll definitely need to be in that."
