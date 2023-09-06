Thomas Porter, with Butterknife, Civic Video - Hamilton Station Hotel
Exotic Potion Cookies, with The Grounds, Dastardly Undertakers - Hamilton Station Hotel
Thrashville ft. Mammal, Shady Nasty, Dane Blacklock & The Preacher's Daughter, Where's Jimmy?, Bloody Hell, Boudicca, Miruthan - Dashville
Sun Run, with Not Good Not Bad, Science Rockets - Hamilton Station Hotel
Piper Butcher, with This Way North, Anna Smyrk - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Grimeland, with Photo Of The Moon, Sugargob - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Queen Forever: A Night At The Theatre - Civic Theatre
Bowie Unzipped - Lizotte's
Americana Songwriters of the 70s & 80s - Qirkz In The Hunter
G Flip, with Charley - Bar On The Hill
Morgan Evans, with James Johnston - Civic Theatre
Thrashville ft. Cog, Civic, Crocodylus, Dust, Operations Ibis, Downgirl, Fungas, Wildheart, Deadshowws, Fifth Dawn, Private Wives, Telurian, Wayward Kings, Doris - Dashville
Jacob (The Rock Band album launch), with Lover Lamp, Catpiss - Hamilton Station Hotel
Karise Eden, with Belle - Lizotte's
Drugs In Sport, with Lion Island - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Michelle Little presents The Patsy Cline Birthday Show - Qirkz In The Hunter
OOZE, with DJ Tik Tik, Sleep Exchange, b2b, Gakt, Wheres Molly, Azel - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
The Wolfe Brothers, with Max Jackson - Lizotte's
Songbirds & Semillon ft. Anna Weatherup, Amy Vee, Max Jackson, Piper Butcher, Chloe Gill - Emma's Cottage
Shred for Sam Festival ft. Handsome Alice, Catpiss, Lost Plaza, G.A.G, Lamphead, Auxfire, Finnian Johnson, Charlie Houston, Ryan Mahogny - Newcastle Hotel
Chloe Gill (The Lonely Man EP launch), Elestial, Lucky Day - Hamilton Station Hotel
Horse Drawn Cadillac - Grand Junction Hotel
