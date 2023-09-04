I WONDER what all the letter writers who used to call for the sacking of Knights coach O'Brien and half the team (including Ponga), and were tearing up their memberships, are thinking now? Hope they haven't got the hide to be back supporting them again.
THE Knights have certainly delivered in the back half of the season, but two issues could have been handled better.
The first is the failure to retain Dom Young. He is a great player and, once he becomes a Rooster, the Knights will regret that decision. The other is Lachie Miller; another genuine player let go, another mistake. He was reduced to lower grades for injury and performance. If that really was the case at the time, then I reckon the coach should have been let go for his poor performance at the beginning of the season.
For the rest of the season, go Knights.
CATHERINE King's piece ("Voice to Parliament is based on one very simple principle", Opinion, 23/8) epitomises why people are so divided over the Voice referendum. They are concerned that the Voice is just more bureaucracy, and there is enough of that already.
She talks about water problems in the remote community of Yuendumu, and then goes on to say that this isn't a new problem, it has been identified (as a broader issue) in the past few Infrastructure Australia reports. She implies we don't listen to the information we are receiving (at what cost to produce?) but we will listen to the Voice.
Will they though? The evidence casts doubt.
I FULLY agree with Bradley Perrett's article ("To Broadmeadow, via back streets", Opinion 4/9). When light rail is extended it must not be along Tudor Street, for the reasons he so cogently presents.
Of course, all this begs the question of how they could have got it so wrong in the first place. If they had used the original heavy rail tracks for a light rail or preferably tram from Broadmeadow, this would have left two lanes of traffic in Hunter Street and room for a cycleway alongside the tram lines. Excess land in the old heavy rail corridor could have been sold to developers to help pay for it. A multi-storey car park between Broadmeadow and Hamilton would have solved many parking problems.
In my opinion, they have stuffed up pretty comprehensively so far. Let's hope they get it right this time.
THE long nights are almost upon us. The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has concluded that NSW will be short of sufficient energy generation capacity to guarantee reliable electricity supplies when Eraring coal fired power station closes in 2025. Most people understand that the unreliability of renewables poses a risk to the electricity grid without 24/7 back-up supplies. AEMO's role, according to its website, is to ensure Australians have access to affordable, secure and reliable energy. So far it appears AEMO is having trouble accomplishing its role, or maybe the government is not listening?
Perhaps they need a Voice to Parliament.
LOOK who is speaking. John Howard, the former PM, is urging Australians to vote 'no' in the upcoming referendum. This is the man who refused to say 'sorry' for past injustices to the original inhabitants of this land.
John Howard plunged Australia into the Iraq war as he danced in tune to America's war tom-toms, a war based on lies. Iraq cost thousands of innocent lives. John Howard is on record as saying that he has not lost any sleep over the Iraq war. Now I have another reason for voting 'yes'.
AS El Nino continues to gather strength in the Pacific, scientists warn that the Southern Hemisphere will almost certainly, in the summer, receive the shocking, record-breaking heat that has caused so much grief in the north. Unless the burning of fossil fuels to create energy is severely reduced, and with considerable haste, climate-related disasters resulting from increasing temperatures can now be expected in all summers across the world
NO Ponga, no Crossland, no half a dozen others, but what we do have is a team with a capital T. Proud for themselves, proud for their fans, proud for their town.
SO John Farnham has lent his song to the 'yes' vote. If the vote goes to the 'no' camp, will we be treated to Albo's swan song? One can only hope he listens.
ELDER-person bias is difficult to overcome. Yesterday, a 90-year-old woman told me she would vote 'no' because she always disliked "that Charles Perkins bloke". There was not much I could say, so I said nothing.
HAVING read the respective arguments for voting 'yes' or 'no' on a Voice to Parliament, I'm going with hope, compassion, and fairness. I couldn't see anything to recommend the 'no' case. It's a 'yes' from me.
WELL done, Donna Page, on your grassroots investigation of astroturfing. Keep weeding, I reckon it may bloom soon.
THERE has been so much discussion about the Voice, the constant conversations are so well worn with more to come. The only beneficiaries I can see are Strepsils for all the sore throats that have been created.
WITH the referendum only 40-odd days away, I'm wondering if there will be the opportunity for all eligible people to cast a vote by way of previous voting alternatives to enable the disabled, people absent (on holidays) etc to vote. With the overall confusion over this issue, I would not be surprised if these requirements were overlooked.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.