Letters

Letters and short takes September 5 2023

By Letters to the Editor
September 5 2023 - 4:30am
I WONDER what all the letter writers who used to call for the sacking of Knights coach O'Brien and half the team (including Ponga), and were tearing up their memberships, are thinking now? Hope they haven't got the hide to be back supporting them again.

