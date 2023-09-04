Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Margan Family Wines wins PKF Hunter valley Wine Show prize

By John Lewis
Updated September 4 2023 - 10:42am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Margan (centre) with daughter Alessa and son Oliver hand-picking in the Ceres Hill vineyard at Broke Chris Elfes picture
Andrew Margan (centre) with daughter Alessa and son Oliver hand-picking in the Ceres Hill vineyard at Broke Chris Elfes picture

THE Broke-Fordwich-based Margan Family Wines has topped the PKF 2023 Hunter Valley Wine Show prize list with four trophies - all for the one shiraz red.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.