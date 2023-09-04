Tyrrell's collected four trophies - the 2013 Vat1 Semillon winning the Petrie-Drinan award for the show's best white wine, the McGuigan Family Trophy for the best two-year-old and older semillon and the Drayton Family Trophy for the best semillon. The fourth success was the Tyrrell Family best museum white wine prize to the Tyrrell's 2013 Belford Semillon.