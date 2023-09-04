A sinister creme de menthe hangover in the '70s changed the course of a celebrated wine critic's life.
It was the day John Lewis decided wine would forever be his tipple of choice.
He told Maitland Mercury reporter Rick Allen in 2015 that, not long after the infamous hangover, he spied a wine bottle labelled Woodleys and gave it a go.
"I tried the white and enjoyed it - and more importantly I didn't get a migraine or a hangover. That's where it all started. I couldn't even be sure what the variety was," Lewis said.
Decades later he is still passionate about wine and, on Friday, was recognised for his "outstanding contribution" to the Hunter Valley wine industry at the 51st Hunter Valley Wine Show awards held at Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort.
"John's unexpected transformation from a rugby-playing journalist into a renowned wine writer began in 1976 when he introduced a column named Trencherman covering food and wine in the Newcastle Sun newspaper," the 350-strong audience was told.
"Lewis' interest in wine stemmed from a creme de menthe hangover, which led to his preference for white wine.
"He now evaluates roughly 500 wines yearly for his columns in the Newcastle Herald, receiving about 31 dozen wine samples weekly. Despite not intending to become a wine writer, he has formed strong connections with Hunter Valley winemakers who were today proud to recognise John for his outstanding contribution."
Lewis writes about wine for the Herald twice a week - on a Wednesday and a Saturday - and his is the longest-running wine column in the country.
He got his big break in the newspaper industry when he secured a cadetship at the Armidale Express followed by a stint at the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, where he met his wife Ruth.
He has been deputy editor at the Newcastle Sun, editor-in-chief at the Herald and has a Gold Walkley to his name.
He started his wine column, Trencherman, at the Newcastle Sun and brought it with him to the Herald in 1979.
It was certainly an honour, after 47 years of wine writing.- John Lewis
"I agreed to write the first column and then get a replacement columnist the next week. I rang around all the next week but just couldn't find anybody to write it," he said in 2015. "So I did a second column and somehow I sort of inherited it."
He even has a trophy named in his honour. The John Lewis Newcastle Herald Trophy for Best Museum Red Wine was this year awarded to De Iuliis Wines for their 2014 Limited Release Shiraz.
"Oh you heard about it did you?" were Lewis' opening words when the Herald called on Monday.
"It was certainly an honour, after 47 years of wine writing.
"I somehow think that I've been the fortunate one, not the Hunter Valley wine industry, because I've met some beautiful, marvellous, friendly people, and tasted some great Hunter Valley wines, and I've come to treasure the expertise and devotion, the innovation, and the courage in the face of adversity of the people of our wine country."
Lewis was particularly chuffed that wine industry veteran Iain Riggs handed him his award and spoke glowingly about his career on the day, describing it as "an honour".
"It was a marvellous day, with Iain Riggs who I admire greatly being the fellow that presented the award to me. My daughter-in-law and my eldest granddaughter came along too which was an added treat," he said.
"I started writing about wine when Penfolds was still a force in the Hunter Valley and Lindemans regularly won 'champion wine' at Sydney and national wine shows with their Hunter Valley wines."
