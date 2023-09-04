Paint the city red and blue! The Knights have locked in a home NRL semi-final this Sunday against the Canberra Raiders after a 20-point disposal of St George over the weekend.
Try-scoring machine Dom Young led the way as a depleted Knights outfit strung together their ninth win in a row.
This weekend, they are gunning for a club-record 10th straight victory.
Earlier on Saturday, the Knights pulled off a stunning hit-and-run mission in NRLW to end Canberra's unbeaten streak at home since joining the competition this year.
After trailing 10-0 at half-time, the Knights turned things around with a 20-point second half performance that was described by coach Ron Griffiths as "the Newcastle way".
The 20-12 win over the Raiders was their fifth in a row and has the Knights eyeing Sydney Roosters in a tantalising top-of-the-table clash at McDonald Jones Stadium this Saturday in the NRLW's penultimate round.
Maitland didn't just defend their Newcastle Rugby League title at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the Pickers blew Souths off the park for one of the most dominant grand final performances in the competition's history.
Winning coach Matt Lantry lauded his side's stunning first-half performance, which included scoring 38 unanswered points.
The Pickers are now looking to repeat a clean sweep of season silverware, starting with a President's Cup title defence against Illawarra champions Thirroul.
With Broadmeadow already through the NPL Women's Northern NSW grand final, Magic's men also sealed a spot in their title decider with a 1-0 win over Charlestown on Sunday.
Both NPL NNSW grand finals are next weekend. Magic play defending champions Lambton at Edgeworth on Saturday night in the men's match while Broadmeadow women host Newcastle Olympic at Magic Park on Sunday.
Olympic joined Broadmeadow in the women's grand final with a 3-1 win against Maitland in the preliminary final at Darling Street Oval on Saturday.
University of Newcastle booked their second straight grand final appearance in Newcastle championship netball by beating Souths in a thrilling qualifying final which was decided in extra time.
While University have next weekend off, Lions face four-time defending champions West Leagues Balance in the preliminary final this Saturday afternoon.
The winner of the match will join University in the September 16 championship decider.
