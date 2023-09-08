Animal-assisted therapy: how pets lead us to our comfort zone

There is a lot of discussion these days about different forms of pet therapy - everything from assistance animals, to "puppy rooms" at universities to help students who are feeling anxious or overwhelmed. But does it work?
There is extensive research on whether animal-assisted therapy works, and there is good evidence to show that pets help us reduce stress and anxiety and improve our mood.
These improvements are measurable in very real terms. There is an increase in endorphins when we interact with animals - like what we feel after exercise. These brain chemicals act like painkillers and produce feelings of euphoria. Animal interaction also reduces the secretion of stress hormones, such as cortisol. Interestingly, several studies have shown that these benefits can be demonstrated even in those who aren't animal lovers. Although dogs are the most common in animal-assisted therapy, benefits have been shown with other pets, including crickets, fish and bearded dragons.
Building relationships and social connections is key to our mental health. Luckily, animals also work to maintain relationships and connections with humans. Research has shown that horses can read our emotions and adjust their behaviour accordingly, and that dogs and cats can read and respond to our body language, facial expressions and voices.
Recent research suggests that animal-assisted therapy can have a significant positive impact on the development of teenagers, specifically for those facing challenges. For adolescents, it seems that animal-assisted therapy builds social skills, decreases loneliness, increases positive emotions, and enhances maturity and responsibility.
Importantly, animal-assisted therapy is not a standalone treatment, but it may be worth considering as a complementary addition.
