Animal-assisted therapy: how pets lead us to our comfort zone

These improvements are measurable in very real terms. There is an increase in endorphins when we interact with animals - like what we feel after exercise. These brain chemicals act like painkillers and produce feelings of euphoria. Animal interaction also reduces the secretion of stress hormones, such as cortisol. Interestingly, several studies have shown that these benefits can be demonstrated even in those who aren't animal lovers. Although dogs are the most common in animal-assisted therapy, benefits have been shown with other pets, including crickets, fish and bearded dragons.