Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Comment

Newcastle Knights home NRL final in 2023 a historic occasion

By Editorial
September 5 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LAST time the Knights hosted a home NRL final, Andrew Johns played halfback. Illustrious club names on the park at the then EnergyAustralia Stadium included Matthew Gidley, Danny Buderus and Clint Newton featured on the teamsheet, while grand final winner and Newcastle enforcer Ben Kennedy lined up for Manly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.