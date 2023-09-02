Coach Ron Griffiths simply said it was "the Newcastle way" as the Knights staged a second-half comeback to end Canberra's unbeaten home run with a 20-12 victory in round seven of NRLW on Saturday.
The Knights trailed 10-0 at the break after the Raiders produced a relentless first-half performance at Canberra Stadium.
Clearly out to redeem themselves after a 32-point loss to the Broncos in Brisbane in round six, Canberra had Newcastle on the back foot early.
But Newcastle came out of the sheds firing to be the first team to beat the Raiders in Canberra in NRLW and produce their fifth consecutive win.
"We can't let the magnitude of what we've achieved here today be lost on us," Griffiths said.
"They got beat last week by Brisbane and they led early on, so no doubt their review on Tuesday night would've been a solid review and they would've been up for this one.
"Whenever you're playing a team that's won the grand final the year before you know you've got to get up for it, so they would've been up for it for both those reasons. And, further to that, they haven't been beaten at home.
"We flew out yesterday afternoon and played an 11 o'clock game on a Saturday morning with a great supporter base of Canberra supporters ... so the mental resolve our group showed to turn up here this morning and do what they did is a testament to the Newcastle way and the grit they show."
The first-half statistics told the story with Newcastle making 19 missed tackles compared to Canberra's six.
"We challenged them around our first-up contact, making sure that was better, and one thing with our team that we pride ourselves on is defensively we keep moving and working for each other," Griffiths said.
"Ultimately, that's why we didn't concede any points in the second half, our defensive style in the middle. I thought they did a marvellous job of containing them."
Both defences were tested in a 20-minute arm wrestle before the hosts produced the breakthrough with winger Madison Bartlett scoring in the left corner in the 22nd minute for a 4-0 lead.
Bartlett completed a first-half double with a similar effort in the 31st minute.
But it was all Newcastle after the break.
Knights five-eighth Georgie Roche rolled through three Raiders players to score six minutes into the second half and Jesse Southwell converted to make the scoreline 10-6.
Canberra edged 12-6 ahead with a penalty kick but they were their only points of the second half.
Knights winger Sheridan Gallagher, who was put on report for a high tackle in the 13th minute, scored in the right corner in the 48th minute before Southwell crossed over for a try three minutes later.
Southwell converted both tries and a penalty from in front in the 59th minute after an illegal steal by the Raiders to finish the game with a 12-point haul.
The win elevated the defending champions to 12 points to set up an intriguing top-of-the-table clash with the Sydney Roosters in the NRLW's penultimate round next weekend.
The Roosters thrashed last-placed Parramatta 46-12 on Sunday to return to the top of the competition ladder on for-and-against.
The fourth-placed Raiders had been unbeaten in three previous games at home before hosting the Knights.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.