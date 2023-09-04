TALKING science, technology, engineering and maths, over 600 educators were exposed to the best of the best in keynote speakers at STEM 2023 in the Hunter Valley.
Comedian and maths geek Adam Spencer, maths teaching guru Eddie Woo and futurist Catherine Ball were just some of the distinguished presenters picked by the NSW Department of Education to deliver workshops on August 31 and September 1.
NSW Department of Education STEM curriculum adviser and event organiser Scott Sleap said the Hunter-based event is likely to be the largest regional STEM conference in the country.
"It's specifically about supporting teachers to deliver education across the state and it relates to the outcomes and objectives for the national STEM education strategy," he said.
Across two days teachers participated in rolling workshops, keynote presentations and deep dives on how to deliver STEM in the classroom.
"Everything we do in STEM is about developing problem solving, creativity, teamwork - so the conference provides teachers with the opportunity to learn how to use different approaches to teaching, so they can deliver that type of skill to students," Mr Sleap said.
"It goes beyond content skill and goes more into the type of lifelong, learning skills that students are going to need to be successful in this rapidly changing world."
Mr Sleap said off the back of a highly successful conference last year, this year's event was significantly higher.
"We've had comments along the lines that this is the best conference that people have ever attended. So the feedback we're getting at the moment is some of the highest of any conference or any event that I've ever been involved," he said.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.