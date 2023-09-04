Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Souths winger Jacob Afflick cops one-match suspension after GF

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 4 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Souths winger Jacob Afflick. Picture by Marina Neil
Souths winger Jacob Afflick. Picture by Marina Neil

SOUTHS winger Jacob Afflick will miss the opening round of next season after being suspended for an incident from the Newcastle Rugby League decider.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.