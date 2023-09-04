SOUTHS winger Jacob Afflick will miss the opening round of next season after being suspended for an incident from the Newcastle Rugby League decider.
Afflick copped a one-week ban after taking an early guilty plea, charged by the match-review committee on Monday with grade-one dangerous contact.
Based on replays from BarTV Sports, it appears Afflick strikes Maitland halfback and player-of-the-final Brock Lamb in the throat with his forearm.
Afflick was put on report and sent to the sin bin around the half-hour mark of Saturday's showdown at McDonald Jones Stadium.
He came in from the right edge to try and prevent Lamb, who had bust through the defensive line 20 metres out, from scoring.
Lamb still managed to get the ball down despite the blow, but players from both teams came together soon after in a heated moment.
The Pickers pivot didn't take the ensuing conversion while receiving treatment, halves partner Chad O'Donnell added the extras to make it 20-0.
Newcastle RL referee Joey Butler spoke with Souths captain Ryan Glanville and Afflick before reducing the Lions to 12 players.
Lamb stayed on and Maitland took full advantage of the extra man during the next 10 minutes, crossing for three quick tries in the lead up to half-time.
Souths conceded 38 unanswered points in the opening 40 minutes and eventually lost 46-10.
Glanville told the Newcastle Herald after full-time, "disappointing obviously, but it's a great achievement to get here".
Newcastle RL general manager Adam Devich said there were no charges from lower-grade deciders on Saturday.
