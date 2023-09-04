Increased interest as Jets prepare for launch in A-League Women

Newcastle Jets chief executive Shane Mattiske says interest in their A-League Women's team has increased following the hype of the Matildas' success at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
A record number of memberships have been sold and interest from corporate sectors is growing as the Jets prepare to get stuck into pre-season for their 2023-24 campaign next week.
"We've got some new sponsors coming on board in the women's space," Mattiske said.
"Interest has been building in A-League Women over the last 12 months but that interest has definitely heightened off the back of the Women's World Cup.
"We've seen those conversations are far more fruitful conversations but we are still looking for support from the community for the women's game. Our ability to strengthen our women's team ultimately will rely heavily on the corporate support that comes in."
The A-League Women has expanded to a full home-and-away format for the first time since the competition's inception in 2008 with 12 teams now playing across 22 rounds.
Games for each team are up by four on last year and eight from two seasons ago.
The Jets open their season with an F3 Derby against the Central Coast Mariners, who are returning to the league, at Central Coast Stadium on October 14.
Newcastle then fly to Perth to take on the Glory in round two before hosting Western Sydney Wanderers at a yet to be confirmed venue on Saturday, November 4.
The Jets women made No.2 Sportsground their base last season but the locations of their 11 home games for 2023-24 are yet to be confirmed. Mattiske expected to be able to make an announcement on that front this week.
"We're looking forward to the start of the season on the 14th of October and there's definitely more interest around the women's game," Mattiske said.
"We've already exceeded 500 members, which is a record for us in terms of specific A-League Women's membership.
"It's $120 per person for access to all of our women's games, and of course it's an expanded season so it's 11 games that we'll have at home.
"We're contemplating the placement of those games so that we can take women's football out beyond simply the city of Newcastle, and we're looking at how we make our women's games bigger than before."
Another player on coach Gary van Egmond's 2023-24 roster was revealed on Monday in American centre-back Maggie Shaw.
Standing about 178 centimetres tall, the 23-year-old has played for University of Tennessee and Chattanooga Red Wolves in the United States college system.
The Jets have already announced the re-signings of home-grown captain Cassidy Davis plus forwards Lauren Allan and Lara Gooch.
Jets foundation player and left-back Gema Simon returns for a 14th campaign at the club after playing for Melbourne Victory last season.
The club has secured strike weapon Melina Ayres from Victory. They have also added defenders in Alexandra Huynh and Switzerland international Lorena Baumann, New Zealand midfielder Rebecca Burrows, versatile Young Matilda Claudia Cicco and NPLW NSW player Sophie Hoban and goalkeeper Kiara Rochaix.
Confirmed Jets departures including forward Ash Brodigan to Brisbane Roar, midfielder Lucy Johnson to Sydney FC and centre-back Taren King to Central Coast Mariners.
The club's all-time leading striker Tara Andrews and long-serving goalkeeper Claire Coelho, who is set to play for Newcastle Olympic in the NPLW Northern NSW grand final at Magic Park against Broadmeadow on Sunday, announced their retirements from top-level football at the end of last season.
