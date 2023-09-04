They may come to Newcastle each year, but their presence is never less treasured - delighted walkers were treated to an early-morning seal dance on Monday to ring in spring.
What is believed to be an Australian Fur Seal was spotted near Nobbys Breakwall this morning, lapping up the sun.
The fur seal - which, along with their long-nose cousins, frequent the Hunter - was seen with a fin in the air and it's whiskers just out of the water.
"This is a process called thermo-regulating," a spokesperson for Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia told the Newcastle Herald. "When they get too hot, it helps them cool down."
It is also normal for the seals to climb onto the rocks around breakwalls and beaches for a break from swimming.
"Often, seals get a little tired and are resting," the spokesperson said. "We ask that people leave seals alone if they are out of the water."
It is best to keep a 40 metre distance from the furry creatures, who can move "incredibly quickly".
In fact, ORRCA warned an exclusion zone is in place across Newcastle to protect seals from humans and domestic animals.
"It is very important you do not let your dog near them - they can startle seals," the spokesperson said. "Do not block the seal's path to the water."
