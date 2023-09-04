Newcastle Herald
Seal appearances mark the start of spring in Newcastle

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated September 4 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
They may come to Newcastle each year, but their presence is never less treasured - delighted walkers were treated to an early-morning seal dance on Monday to ring in spring.

