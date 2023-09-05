Tutus, pas de deuxs and international stars will light up Newcastle's Civic Theatre on Wednesday for the Royal Czech Ballet's Sleeping Beauty.
The ballet - written by one of Russia's most well-known musicians Piotr Ilych Tchaikovsky who composed for Swan Lake and The Nutcracker - is on national tour including regional hotspots like Orange, Albury and Hobart.
The Newcastle Herald chatted with principal dancer Cristina Terentiev ahead of the show to find out what she is looking forward to about visiting the city.
It will be a tight schedule for the 40-year-old ballerina, who is in Australia for the second time after bringing Swan Lake last year.
She said she hopes to enjoy coastal walks in Newcastle and see "as many sights as possible" during her time on the coast.
"I am always happy to discover something new, [or] unknown and meet people," Ms Terentiev said.
And the dancer will be back on October 29 for a second performance, also at Civic.
She told her Herald her life in the dance world began humbly, when she decided to try her hand on the international stage, unsure of what lay ahead.
But the ballerina's career has been enviable.
Ms Terentiev began her career with The National Opera and Ballet of Moldova before working in Canada. She has travelled the world dancing and has accolades like the 2007 Grand Prix and the International Competition of Ballet Artists.
The ballet greats "began to trust her" after extensive training under world-renowned Elena Tsarikova, who instilled in her "the basics of ballet".
Now, Ms Terentiev dances some of the most complex routines with her husband Alexei, who she has been with since she was 17.
"At the end of the ballet [is] a celebration - the wedding of Aurora and Desiree.
"Here is a very complex and beautiful pas de deux. Technically and emotionally it is necessary to [perform] this dance, majestically and regally," she said.
As an older dancer, he has now switched to an acting role and will play the part of the king in Wednesday's performance.
"For us, this is a familiar part of life - touring," Ms Terentiev said. "Last year we met new people ... we can't wait to meet and talk again."
Tickets to both performances are available via the Civic website.
