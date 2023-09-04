Fa'amanu Brown vows to hook in for the Knights, if required

JOURNEYMAN Fa'amanu Brown hopes Saturday's 32-12 victory against St George Illawarra won't be the last we see of him in a Newcastle Knights jersey.
Brown, the 28-year-old former Cronulla, Wests Tigers, Featherstone Rovers and Canterbury utility, linked with Newcastle five weeks ago after gaining a release from the Bulldogs.
He made his debut off the bench in Newcastle's 32-6 win against Souths two weeks ago - a 16-minute cameo - and started at hooker against the Dragons, allowing Phoenix Crossland to freshen up for the finals.
The Samoan international slotted into the role like an old hand, racking up 37 tackles, 66 attacking metres and a scoring a powerful try in a quality 65-minute contribution.
Now he could yet play a role in Newcastle's sudden-death play-off against Canberra at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, depending on whether regular bench handyman Kurt Mann is cleared to return from a sternum injury that has sidelined him for the past two games.
Brown said it felt "surreal" to find himself in with a chance of playing finals football, after a frustrating five-game stint at Belmore.
"I wasn't playing NRL [at Canterbury] and I understand it's a business and I needed to look for another opportunity," Brown said.
He didn't need to look any further than Newcastle, after initially striking up a relationship with Knights coach Adam O'Brien when they crossed paths in a Hawaiian gym last off-season, when Brown was keeping in shape before representing Samoa at the World Cup.
"He said to me he wanted me to come over if that's my mentality," Brown recalled of their chance meeting.
"He said if you've got that type of professionalism in you, we want you to be part of this team."
O'Brien last week sung Brown's praises, saying: "He allows our footy team to play the way it wants to play, because he's got a good, solid passing game, he'll run the ball whenever the opportunities strike and he's a good defender."
The Knights have only a couple of positions remaining in their top-30 roster for next season but football director Peter Parr said that situation was "fluid" and has not ruled out a contract for Brown, who is signed only until the end of this season.
"That's what I'm playing for right now," Brown said. "For me, every week is pressure, but pressure is good. Keeps me on my toes.
"It keeps me from not being comfortable. It makes me push my limits and try to be the best player I can be."
As for the prospect of playing in the finals, Brown said: "That's up to Adzy.
"But I can't complain.
"The boys have done all the hard work to get to this point.
"For me, I need to just do my role. So if Adzy gives me the chance, I'll take it."
"But the boys in front of me that have played the whole year, they've been outstanding."
