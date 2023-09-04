Police are calling for help in the search for Raymond Peterson, an elderly man missing from the Beresfield area.
Mr Peterson, 85, was seen at Yarrum Avenue at about 2pm on Monday, September 4.
An investigation was launched when he could not be found, police said in a statement on Tuesday morning.
There are serious concerns for his welfare because he lives with Alzheimer's disease.
His daughter, Julie Peterson, told the Newcastle Herald there had been another possible sighting reported on the New England Highway, heading towards Newcastle, at about 9.20pm on Monday.
Ms Peterson said the search was suspended overnight but was due to resume at 8am - expected to be run from Beresfield Golf Club.
She said her dad had left with his dog, Jackie, for a walk to post a letter at about 2.30pm on Monday.
Ms Peterson said Mr Peterson may have been looking for a bathroom - he had had stomach complaints in recent days - or could be looking to reconnect with his parents at their old home on Old Maitland Road at Hexham.
Mr Peterson is of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, has a thin build, and is bald-headed with a grey moustache and goatee.
He was last seen wearing a navy long-sleeved shirt, dark grey jeans, a cap, and prescription glasses.
Ms Peterson said her dad's cap was found at the Beresfield golf course - so he was without it overnight.
Anyone with information as to Mr Peterson's whereabouts is being urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
