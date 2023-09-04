UPDATED: 6:00pm
It has been a heart-wrenching day for the family of a man missing more than a day from Beresfield as a large-scale search continues.
Raymond Peterson, 85, was seen at Yarrum Avenue at about 2pm on Monday, September 4.
Mr Peterson's daughter, Julie Peterson told the Newcastle Herald on Tuesday evening that community had turned out to find the "genuinely kind" family man.
"Hundreds of people have come out to look for dad - they're doing whatever it takes," Ms Peterson said. "We don't even know [some of them]."
Local restaurants have been dropping food to the family and checking in as police, State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers and Westpac rescue helicopters comb the area.
"In the middle of a really, really hard time, the support has been special," Ms Peterson said.
People from all ages have turned out to help, including a man in his early 20s who Ms Peterson said "couldn't sleep" thinking about her dad.
Ms Peterson described her father as someone with a "huge smile" who would always sale hello to families has he passed them while walking his dog - often several times a day.
"We are just taking it hour by hour," Ms Peterson said. "Everyone is holding up surprisingly well."
EARLIER: 12:30pm
Acting Inspector for Port Stephens-Hunter Police District, Timothy James, told the Newcastle Herald Mr Peterson's dog returned home around 8pm yesterday.
"It leads us to believe he is still in the area," Mr James said. "[Hopefully] he hasn't gone too far and it's just a matter of time to find out where he is."
Mr James said the family were holding up "surprisingly well" and were supporting each other during this time.
"They are helping us wherever we need - and they are in constant contact while police are continuing their search," he said.
Police said they will continue searching until Mr Peterson is found.
"That is our end goal - reuniting him with his family. He is an 85-year-old man with dementia. The best place for him would be at home."
EARLIER: 8:20am
An investigation was launched when Mr Peterson could not be found, police said in a statement on Tuesday morning.
His daughter, Ms Peterson, told the Herald there had been another possible sighting reported on the New England Highway, heading towards Newcastle, at about 9.20pm on Monday.
Ms Peterson said the search was suspended overnight but was due to resume at 8am - expected to be run from Beresfield Golf Club.
She said her dad had left with his dog, Jackie, for a walk to post a letter at about 2.30pm on Monday.
Ms Peterson said Mr Peterson may have been looking for a bathroom - he had had stomach complaints in recent days - or could be looking to reconnect with his parents at their old home on Old Maitland Road at Hexham.
Mr Peterson is of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, has a thin build, and is bald-headed with a grey moustache and goatee.
He was last seen wearing a navy long-sleeved shirt, dark grey jeans, a cap, and prescription glasses.
Ms Peterson said her dad's cap was found at the Beresfield golf course - so he was without it overnight.
Anyone with information as to Mr Peterson's whereabouts is being urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
