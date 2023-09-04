INTEREST rates are on hold for another month after the Reserve Bank of Australia announced no change to the cash rate at 4.1 per cent on Tuesday.
The pause comes as new research from Roy Morgan shows that almost one-third of mortgage holders in Australia are at risk of mortgage stress, with 1.5 million people spending between 25 and 45 per cent of their income on their mortgage in the three months to July 2023.
The figures for July represent a new record high and surpasses the previous record high number reached in the three months to May 2008 of 1.46 million.
This period encompassed two interest rate increases of 0.25 per cent taking official interest rates to 4.1 per cent in June which is the highest since May 2012.
The number of Australians at risk of mortgage stress has increased by 642,000 over the last year after the RBA increased interest rates at 12 of the last 15 monthly meetings.
Those considered at risk spend between 25 and 45 per cent of their income on their mortgage repayment.
Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are yet to see an influx of distressed selling, however, listing agents are reporting an increase in investment property sales.
"In terms of panic selling from owner-occupiers, I don't think we will be seeing that," Spillane Property agent Patrick Skinner said.
"If anything, if we were going to get distressed sellers, they're going to be offloading their investment properties.
"I believe we will see an increase in investment-grade stock."
Nick Townsend, of Belle Property, said investors accounted for many of his most recent property appraisals.
"I have a lot of people looking to sell in the coming weeks, but these are mostly investment properties," Mr Townsend said.
"Now that the rates have gone up, having to pour additional funds into their investments properties is affecting their lifestyle, so it's not worth juggling another property
"It's also good though because it's in a market that is quite buoyant with first-home buyers and they're the people buying these properties."
Increased risk of mortgage stress comes as the latest ABS data revealed that refinancing to a new lender had reached a new record high.
A total of $21.5 billion worth of loans switched in July, which is up from 5.4 per cent last month and 21.8 per cent from the same time last year.
New lending fell in July for the second consecutive month, down 1.2 per cent from the month prior and 14.1 per cent from the sale time last year.
Loan Market Newcastle CBD finance broker Heath Williams said refinancing accounted for around 50 per cent of his clientele.
"We are seeing higher numbers in refinancing at the moment because a large amount of fixed loans are expiring," Mr Williams said.
"Last month and this month had the highest amount of fixed rates coming off their term, so we are at that peak where they are going to roll off.
"You also have people starting to realise now that their household living expenses and mortgage are starting to pinch and they're trying to find ways to minimise those."
Mr Williams said mortgage holders are coming off fixed rates as low as 1.89 and 1.99 per cent and jumping up to the "late 5 per cent and early 6 per cent".
"That's a huge change, especially for first-home buyers who locked in at those lower rates," he said.
"The harsh reality is looking at those interest rates and how they are going to survive moving forward."
Since the first cash rate hike in May 2022, the average variable rate for existing borrowers has risen from 2.98 per cent to an estimated 6.98 per cent, according to Canstar.
Canstar modelling shows the average monthly mortgage repayment in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie costs $4,554.
This is assuming an 80 per cent variable loan of $685,879 on the region's median house price of $857,349.
However, after two consecutive rate rise pauses in July and August, selling agents in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are seeing buyer confidence return to the market.
"People seem to be a bit more confident to come back into the market," McGrath New Lambton agent Carly Knight said.
"In terms of buyer sentiment, I'm not hearing that pushback and that comment that, 'We won't do anything just yet because we don't know what interest rates are going to do'.
"I haven't heard that from buyers over the past six weeks.
"I had a property on the market recently that had interest from a lot of first-home buyers because it was in that $600,000 price bracket and they all seemed to be very confident.
"That particular property went to market and sold within the first week."
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe said on Tuesday that inflation in Australia had passed its peak and the monthly CPI indicator for July showed a further decline.
However, Mr Lowe said that inflation was still too high and would remain so for some time yet.
"While goods price inflation has eased, the prices of many services are rising briskly," Mr Lowe said.
"Rent inflation is also elevated.
"The central forecast is for CPI inflation to continue to decline and to be back within the 2 to 3 per cent target range in late 2025."
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.