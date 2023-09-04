Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Cash rate on hold for third consecutive month

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated September 5 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 9:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

INTEREST rates are on hold for another month after the Reserve Bank of Australia announced no change to the cash rate at 4.1 per cent on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.