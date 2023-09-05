Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Football

Jack Pandel set to grab NPL grand final chance after breakthrough

By Craig Kerry
September 5 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broadmeadow keeper Jack Pandel under pressure in the 1-0 preliminary final win over Charlestown on Sunday at Magic Park. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Broadmeadow keeper Jack Pandel under pressure in the 1-0 preliminary final win over Charlestown on Sunday at Magic Park. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Goalkeeper Jack Pandel came to Broadmeadow from Lambton Jaffas on the eve of last season in search of opportunities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.