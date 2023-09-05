Jack Pandel set to grab NPL grand final chance after breakthrough

Goalkeeper Jack Pandel came to Broadmeadow from Lambton Jaffas on the eve of last season in search of opportunities.
And while there have been only a few chances in first grade since, Pandel has taken his greatest one with both hands to set up a likely grand final start against his former club on Saturday night.
With his side down 3-2, Pandel got the call to replace regular starter Cesar Serpa for the second half against Jaffas in the major semi-final. The 20-year-old was beaten just once, with a brilliant Reece Papas free kick, as Magic went down 4-2.
But Pandel did enough to get the nod last Sunday for the preliminary final against Charlestown at Magic Park.
After surviving anxious moments to protect Broadmeadow's 1-0 lead, Pandel rose to make a reflex parry and deny Corey Edwards' shot in the 84th minute.
Teammates swamped Pandel to acknowledge the effort before he made a strong punch to clear the ensuing corner.
"It sort of came out of nowhere the save, but it was a really good feeling just to keep us in the game and make sure we stayed switched on and got the job done," Pandel said.
"There were a couple of nervous moments, but I think that comes with a bit of experience and having to build into a side.
"I was really happy with the game and how we played in general as a team. I thought we controlled Charlestown pretty well. They didn't create too many opportunities."
Pandel, who works as a painter, said there were nerves and excitement after learning last Saturday that he would start the match and he hoped the experiences on the weekend would help him prepare for the decider.
"I think it's definitely the best moment of my career so far, to get the nod in such a big game like that where it was lose and we're out," he said. "It was a really exciting moment for me.
"I think the first game definitely took a lot of nerves away from this week building into it, but hopefully I get the start again this week. I think after the weekend I've hopefully done enough to keep the spot.
"But I think this week will be a pretty similar week of training. A lot of work with Goose [Clint Gosling], the goalkeeping coach. He's put a lot of time into developing my game this year. And not just me, but the other keepers at the club."
Pandel spent three years at Jaffas, where he played under-18s and reserve grade. Stuck behind former Jets and Mariners shot-stopper Ben Kennedy, who will be at the opposite end on Saturday night, Pandel joined the youthful Magic squad a week out from the 2022 season.
Injuries to No.1 gloveman Nate Cavaliere and Zac Bowling gave Pandel a brief taste of first-grade last year. This year he has started three times in the NPL and once in the Australia Cup. He was keen to establish himself as Magic's first choice through his finals chances.
"I've spoken to [incoming coach] Jim [Cresnar] about next year," he said. "I'm going to stay again and hopefully with a couple of big games, last week and hopefully this week again, I can cement my spot as the first-grade keeper for next year."
Current coach John Bennis praised Pandel's performance against Azzurri.
"He pulled off a couple of good ones," Bennis said.
"That one that he knocked over the bar there, they are key moments and for a young boy to do that, I'm super proud of him and it's great that he took his opportunity."
Pandel believed the gritty effort against Charlestown's experienced and physical line-up had them in good shape to turn the tables on Jaffas.
"We're definitely coming in with a lot of confidence, especially after the game against Jaffas didn't go the way we wanted to," he said.
"We knew defensively how important it was to stay switched on. Like JB said, you can't concede four goals and expect to win a game in the finals, so it's definitely one of our main focuses and I thought defensively we were really good.
"Then obviously Riley [Smith], Stewy, Wellsy [Bailey Wells] and the boys just do their thing up top and score goals."
