Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Lawn bowls: Raymond Terrace chasing back-to-back triples titles in bowls bonanza

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
September 5 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Terrace chasing back-to-back triples titles in bowls bonanza
Raymond Terrace chasing back-to-back triples titles in bowls bonanza

THE Raymond Terrace team of Hayden Bent, Jarrod Bent and Lachlan Freeman will be gunning for back-to-back men's triples titles when they take on hosts Soldiers Point in the final on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.