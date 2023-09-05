Raymond Terrace chasing back-to-back triples titles in bowls bonanza

THE Raymond Terrace team of Hayden Bent, Jarrod Bent and Lachlan Freeman will be gunning for back-to-back men's triples titles when they take on hosts Soldiers Point in the final on Saturday.
The two finalists have dominated the event in recent years. David Tarrant, Leigh Penman and Mark Watt will be out to claim Soldiers Points' third title in four years.
The blockbuster heads a massive weekend of events.
Also on Saturday starting at 10am at Club Charlestown, Bowls NSW Hall of Fame entrant Sam Laguzza, current BNSW senior representative Kim Jaques and reigning Australian Open senior pairs champion Eric Ryan will take on clubmates Garry Baker, Darryl McKinnon and Glenn Dow in the final of the men's senior triples. Regardless of the winner, Charlestown will claim their first senior triples title.
The open reserve triples semi-finals have been postponed until September 24 due to the Bowls NSW State rookie singles also being contested this weekend at Raymond Terrace and Club Charlestown.
The rookie events are for the newest members to the sport and the singles event is played in sections of three with matches decided by the first player to 17 shots. The winners of the sections will play knockout matches late on Saturday afternoon and continuing Sunday.
Charlestown's Joel Field has the opportunity to win back-to-back zone rookie titles. Players are only allowed to compete in two rookie events. Wayward driving has let Field down in the past and he will need to rely on his draw shot if he is to claim a second title.
Club Charlestown will also host the fast-paced BPL Cup this Sunday with 14 teams playing in four sections. Each section winner advances to the state qualifying at Mount Lewis on September 24.
Teams from the Hunter, Manning, Central Coast and Newcastle will be on display kicking off at 10am.
** Round two of the Three Threes starts at 1pm Wednesday. In grade one the undefeated teams of Valentine welcomes Charlestown, Soldiers Point will host Raymond Terrace and Kurri will travel to Beresfield.
In sudden death matches, Swansea hosts Cardiff and Belmont welcomes Adamstown. Stockton have a bye.
In grade two, the undefeated sides are Lowlands travelling to Belmont, Valentine (2) hosting Edgeworth, Raymond Terrace visit East Maitland (2), Kurri host East Maitland (1) and Soldiers Point hosts the Derby against Nelson Bay.
In sudden death games, Windale host Hamilton North (1), Cardiff are at home to Toronto, Valentine (1) welcomes Water Board, Kotara travel to Beresfield and Hamilton North (2) have a bye.
All 74 sides are alive in Grade Three but we will lose 18 after Wednesday's matches.
