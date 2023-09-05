LAST week's PKF 2023 Hunter Valley Wine Show brought joy to the Silkman and Margan families as they each collected four trophies and a swag of gold medals.
Hunter wine lovers can also be joyful because many of the top wines are available to buy.
The Silkman family claimed four trophies with the First Creek 2023 Classic Semillon winning the best current-vintage semillon Marshall-Flannery Trophy, and it is available now at $30 at the McDonalds Road, Pokolbin, cellar door.
The First Creek 2023 Classic Verdelho, which collected the Jay Tulloch Trophy for best verdelho, will available at $30 at cellar door in two months' time.
The First Creek operation, bordered by the Pokolbin waterway of that name and founded in 1998 by Greg and Jenny Silkman, also had a major Hunter show coup in winning the Iain Riggs Wine of Provenance Trophy with its 2014, 2017 and 2023 Winemaker's Reserve Semillon.
The much-coveted Riggs prize was launched in 2012 to highlight a group of wines of a consistent style and quality over time. Entrants have to submit three different vintages of the same labelled wine, covering a vintage spread of at least 10 years.
A fourth Silkman family win came in the best one-year-old dry semillon Ed Jouault Trophy from the Silkman 2022 Reserve Semillion due for release in October at $60 at silkmanwines.com.au and Hunter Wine House, McDonald's Road, Pokolbin.
The Broke-Fordwich-based Margan Family Wines triumphed with four trophies - all from the one shiraz red - the $55 Margan 2019 Fordwich Hill Shiraz, which is in limited stocks at the Milbrodale Road, Broke, winery.
It won the show's best red wine Seabrook Trophy, the Hector Tulloch Trophy for the best shiraz, the James Busby Trophy for best three-year-old and older shiraz and the Len Evans Trophy for the best single-vineyard red. It's from the former Saxonvale vineyard at Fordwich and, on receiving the best red trophy, Andrew Margan said it was the best red he had produced since he and his wife Lisa established Margan Wines in 1996.
Tyrrell's won four trophies, but the wines can't be bought yet. The 2013 Vat1 Semillon won Petrie-Drinan award as the show's best white wine, McGuigan Family Trophy for best two-year-old and older semillon and Drayton Family Trophy for best semillon but won't be released until 2028 on the 200th anniversary of Hunter Valley winegrowing. The fourth trophy was the Tyrrell Family best museum white wine prize to the Tyrrell's 2013 Belford Semillon.
PRICE: $70
FOOD MATCH: a paella
AGEING: seven years
RATING: 5.5 stars (out of 6)
THIS beaut Charteris 2022 Pokolbin Selection Chardonnay won Murray Tyrrell best chardonnay and George Wyndham one-year-old trophies. It's green-tinted straw, citrus and brioche-scented and with elegant nectarine front-palate flavour. The middle palate has fig, loquat, marzipan and cashew oak and a slatey acid finish. At charteriswines.com and the Peppers Creek Village, Pokolbin, cellar door.
PRICE: $40
FOOD MATCH: beef burgundy
AGEING: 10 years
RATING: 5 stars
AWARDED the Elliott Family Trophy for the best two-year-old shiraz, the Andrew Thomas 2021 Sweetwater Shiraz has 14.2% alcohol, bright purple hues and potpourri aromas. The front palate shows expressive ripe blackcurrant flavour, middle-palate Satsuma plum, spice, licorice and savoury oak and a finish of supple earthy tannins. At thomaswines.com.au and Mistletoe Lane, Pokolbin, cellar door.
PRICE: $30
FOOD MATCH: Port Stephens oysters
AGEING: nine years
RATING: 5 stars
WINNER of the Marshall-Flannery Trophy as best current-vintage semillon, the First Creek 2023 Classic Semillon is at firstcreekwines.com.au and the McDonalds Road, Pokolbin, winery. It has pale straw hues, jasmine scents and crisp grapefruit front-palate flavour. The middle palate features Granny Smith apple, lemon curd, slate and nascent honey and toast elements and a finish of steely acid.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.