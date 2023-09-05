IT seems that owning a home has become nothing more than a dream. In my opinion, house builders are not doing enough to facilitate the dream.
I have not seen evidence that the big home builders offer basic, low-cost homes.
They push the two-storey, four-bedroom, games room, spa bath plans, which they convince young families are the standard.
I understand their desire to build big - more profit, but this is not what first-home buyers need.
Those seeking to break into the housing market can afford only a basic home. After a few years they may be financially able to upgrade.
In doing so, their initial basic home will help other new buyers enter the market.
The expensive, luxurious homes currently on offer contribute to mortgage stress, which is not good for the economy or the best interests of the nation.
Wouldn't it be good to see basic home plans advertised and promoted?
MUCH has been made of the housing shortage and how prices and rents have soared alarmingly.
There seem to have been murmurs about removing certain regulations regarding housing development, but my concern is that housing must not only be affordable, it must be liveable.
Poorly-planned developments are going to create problems. Housing developments need to be close to infrastructure such as public transport that is easily accessible, and space for adults and children to play.
Plans should include several access roads.
I have heard of cases where, after housing estates were extended, access became almost impossible during peak periods.
For those needing social housing, I believe a big mistake has been to put them all together in one development.
The result has all too often been a toxic environment that has become, in some cases, dangerous for the residents. In short, if the housing crisis is to be solved, we need planners to get it right.
PROFESSOR Mark Kenny has summed up the 'no' campaign beautifully: "This shrillness is depressing, if less surprising.
The weaker a given case, the more stridently it tends to be put.
It is a high-volume low-honour strategy that has been effective so far, enabling the 'no' side to assemble a peloton of the easily frightened, the permanently aggrieved, and the frankly opportune" ("How low can 'no' campaign go", Opinion 4/9).
It enlists yesterday's man, John Howard (of children overboard, the Tampa affair, abolishing ATSIC and refusing to apologise to the Stolen Generations fame), who has stolen Gough Whitlam's "maintain the rage" slogan and directed it against the Voice.
It sees Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is doing his best to divide the nation by delivering the lie that giving First Nations people a voice will divide the nation; by declaring that he will support a Voice in legislation, but not in the constitution; by decrying the cost of this referendum then promising, with the support of the Nationals leader, to hold another referendum to recognise First Nations people in the constitution if this one fails (tokenism without purpose or benefit); and by making the Trump-style accusation that the independent Electoral Commission is rigging the referendum in favour of the 'yes' vote.
I believe these examples alone starkly illustrate the lack of moral compass among conservative leaders in Australia today and the paucity of substance to the 'no' campaign.
WITH regards to Damon Cronshaw's article ('Hunter's drug death toll, Herald 29/8) and comments from John Hollingsworth ("Drug laws demand bigger changes", Letters, 1/9): drug testing politicians is just a very popular catch call that, if implemented, will be resolving nothing.
I work with men everyday who are using or have stopped using drugs, and it is my opinion that two steps can be taken to significantly reduce drug usage in Australia.
First, government, unions and work safety authorities simply need to agree that we should all be treated equally and all be drug tested either at work or to collect welfare.
All drug usage has an impact; it doesn't matter if it's on the job or an ice addict getting on the bus, the long-term damage and cost is the same.
The push for change should also be coming from NDIS providers who deal with the effects of drug addiction but, unfortunately, in my opinion all of these bodies have their own agenda.
Second, it is time to remove cash from our society, as it is only there now for drug dealers to make their money, or for people who still pay their local tradie in cash.
Nothing will ever fully stop drugs from being used, but these two measures will go a long way to make it hard, and help police keep it off the streets.
CONGRATULATIONS on the sensational picture of Dominic Young on the cover of the Newcastle Herald ('Flying into finals,' Herald 4/9). The stunning display of his hairdo brings to mind Medusa or tarantula legs, but looks less fearful because of his joyful smile. It is certainly an eye-catching cover, and a welcome reminder of the Knights' current winning streak.
SAY goodnight to the Raiders and the rest of the teams in the finals; we're coming to get you. Let's go! New-cas-tle!
I THINK Destination NSW should change its name to Destination Sydney because, in my opinion, if you want their backing for any event it seems they want it in Sydney. Newcastle, don't expect Supercars after next year. I wonder how many events have been knocked back in the rural areas since Destination NSW has been formed?
JEFF McCloy was described as a prominent Hunter developer ('Families 'the real endangered species',' Herald, 2/9). I believe readers should be aware that he resigned as the lord mayor over donations he made to Liberal party candidates when he was a property developer. There are many new residents of Newcastle and more arriving all the time. I believe it's important to lay out Mr McCloy's past when sharing his opinions.
SO, we will have another bureaucratic system enshrined in the constitution to selectively advise an existing bureaucratic system that has a history of failure. Should work a treat. Reminds me of the British Yes, Minister TV series.
IN reply to Darryl Tuckwell ("Voice isn't all that absurd", Letters, 2/9). Letting John Howard stay in power for 10 years was absurd. Well said Darryl, I couldn't agree more.
IT'S Qatar Airways' fault, of course, for missing out on expanding Australian services for being so cheap.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.