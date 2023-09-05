It sees Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is doing his best to divide the nation by delivering the lie that giving First Nations people a voice will divide the nation; by declaring that he will support a Voice in legislation, but not in the constitution; by decrying the cost of this referendum then promising, with the support of the Nationals leader, to hold another referendum to recognise First Nations people in the constitution if this one fails (tokenism without purpose or benefit); and by making the Trump-style accusation that the independent Electoral Commission is rigging the referendum in favour of the 'yes' vote.