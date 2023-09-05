Newcastle Herald
William Tyrrell foster parents face court over alleged intimdation, assault of another child

By Miklos Bolza
Updated September 5 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:05pm
William Tyrrell
A child allegedly assaulted and intimidated by William Tyrrell's former foster parents can be heard sobbing and begging with them in audio played to a court.

