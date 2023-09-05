Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Vacations join Stormzy, Steve Lacy and Dominic Fike on star-studded Laneway Festival line-up

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
September 5 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The festivals and the shows keep getting bigger for Newcastle's Vacations. Picture supplied
The festivals and the shows keep getting bigger for Newcastle's Vacations. Picture supplied

VACATIONS drummer Joey van Lier has described the Newcastle indie band's inclusion on the Laneway Festival line-up as a dream come true.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.