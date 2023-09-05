Modus Brewing Merewether has narrowly missed out on being named "best brewery" in the 2023 Uniquely Aussie Awards, as voted for by users of travel app Wotif.com.
That award went to Felons Brewing Co in Brisbane.
Modus Merewether was a state finalist, though, which is an achievement in itself. The other NSW finalists were Lightning Ridge Bore Baths (best hot springs), South Dowling Sandwiches, Darlinghurst (best sandwich), Royal Botanic Gardens, Sydney (botanic gardens), Single O, Surry Hills (best flat white), and The Langham, Sydney (best hotel room service).
Founded in 2014, Modus Brewing is based in Merewether and on the Northern Beaches of Sydney, runs on green energy and is 100 per cent Australilan owned and brewed. Modus produces several brands including a core Modus Beer range, Modus Mexican range and NORT, a non-alcoholic beer range.
Mexican beer has been the fastest-growing beer import to Australia in recent years, with brands like Corona enjoying a close to seven per cent market share in 2019 alone. Concerned that these imports bring with them a sizeable carbon footprint, Modus Brewing decided to launch its own Mexican-style lager in 2020: Modus Cerveza.
A Modus Cerveza glass bottle range is being launched this spring and Modus will be donating $1 from every case of Cerveza sold to Rural Aid in order to give back to Australian farmers.
"I grew up on an 11,000-acre wheat and sheep farm near Rankin Springs, and it was the community of farming families that became so integral to providing support and assistance to one another, especially through difficult drought and flood seasons," Modus Brewing co-founder Jaz Wearin said.
"When I got into brewing over a decade ago, I knew that supporting Aussie farmers needed to be a core focus for the Modus brand. In the same way brewers rely on favourable weather conditions to get the best malt and hops they can, these farmers feel the effects triple-fold, and so we are very excited to be launching this Cerveza $1 per case initiative in order to support these Aussie farmers through Rural Aid.
"We hope the transition to glass bottles inspires more people to make the switch to the only Aussie-owned Cerveza versus all other imported or foreign-owned ones, and help us in our mission to back Aussie farmers as best as we can and reduce the carbon footprint of the beverage industry."
Modus Cerveza will be available from September 18 in Coles Liquor stores nationwide.
Modus Brewing is also introducing Australia's first spiked tepache into the market. Never heard of it? It's a spiked pineapple-infused beverage inspired by the traditional Mexican street-side staple and reportedly a favourite across Central and Northern America.
Tepache is a fermented beverage slightly milder than kombucha, with pineapple and cinnamon flavours. All ingredients are 100 per cent natural and sourced directly from Australian farmers.
Modus Tepache will be available from October 16 in BWS and Dan Murphy's stores.
