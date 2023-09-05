A LOT of time and energy has already been invested in discussing Eraring power station's future, and it appears there's far more required until a final answer arrives on whether the generator will stay open beyond 2025.
The state government confirmed on Tuesday that it would engage with Origin Energy about extending the plant's lifespan.
As announcements go, it is far from concrete given those negotiations could ultimately prove fruitless.
But it is at the very least an indication that the government is committed to ensuring they are prepared for the state's energy requirements.
As many have observed in the past, the predicament is one entirely of successive NSW governments' making.
Privatising coal generators and failing to move swiftly on the transition to cleaner energy sources have dovetailed into a scenario where the state is weighing a precarious leap into a new energy future while the platform on which it stands - coal power - crumbles beneath its feet.
While coal won't disappear overnight, ageing power stations will without serious investment in replacements.
The challenge is clear to NSW Energy Minister Penny Sharpe.
"NSW has no time to waste as a coal-fired power station retires and needs to be replaced by renewable energy generation, transmission and storage," she said.
It has been a decade since Origin bought Eraring from the Coalition state government of the day for $50 million.
It seems a pittance now. While the government refuses to comment on the cost taxpayers will face if they must pay to keep Eraring's lights on longer, the opposition has pegged it at $3 billion.
The government contests those figures, but, at even a fraction of that number, it is hard to argue the transaction was worthwhile for NSW.
The government of today would be quick to point out that it was not their choice to privatise Eraring in the first place, yet it hardly matters. What's done is done, and hard situations require hard choices. That is the role of governments.
If anything, the sale should prove to Chris Minns and his Cabinet that kicking the can down the road can cost a lot more than four years in opposition. The uncertainty has put a workforce already at the fulcrum of change under even greater stress.
In an era where the price of COVID-19 and cost of living strains are stretching the government's ability to deliver on all it wants, the time and energy consumed with cleaning up the state's energy grid mess comes at a cost.
But it is hard to see an avenue that does not carry a significant expense given where the situation stands today.
Electrical reliability is paramount, but NSW's coffers are not endless.
Hopefully this state of affairs shows clearly that planning for the future must trump political expediency.
Privatisation has put the fate of a major pillar in the grid outside the government's immediate reach, a clear impediment to a speedy resolution now.
