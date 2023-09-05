Newcastle Herald
Eraring power station closure uncertainty burns time and energy

By Editorial
September 6 2023 - 8:00am
A LOT of time and energy has already been invested in discussing Eraring power station's future, and it appears there's far more required until a final answer arrives on whether the generator will stay open beyond 2025.

