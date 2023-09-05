MORE than 25 fire trucks and dozens of firefighters from across the region have converged on a mountain in the Hunter for a huge burn-off.
A hazard reduction fire - dubbed the Brokenback burn - in the Pokolbin State Forest is nearing the end of its second full day, with crews working to keep the blaze inside containment lines.
The fire is set to burn through 1300 hectares of bushland and scrub, an area roughly the size of more than 3200 football fields.
NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) and Forestry NSW crews on the ground were backed by aircraft from above on Monday when the burn began.
A spokesperson from the Pokolbin fire brigade said the focus on Tuesday was strengthening containment lines on the top and bottom of the mountain.
"There are more than 25 fire trucks ... working across the fireground today," the spokesperson said.
"The fire continues to burn within containment and will produce a significant column of smoke as the day progresses."
Flames and a huge smoke plume could be seen when the burn was started and throughout the night, and are expected to be visible in the coming days as crews continue to monitor the blaze.
A Lower Hunter RFS spokesperson said the burn had progressed "beautifully" on Monday and was continuing.
The burn will generate smoke, embers and heat and local residents should cover up outdoor furniture, ensure pets are in a protected area, keep doors and windows closed to stop smoke, and limit outdoor activities if conditions like asthma are of concern.
Drivers in the area should keep their doors and windows closed.
It comes as large-scale hazard reduction burns are being lit across the region to reduce bushfire fuel and limit the affects of bushfires in the coming season.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews have carried out a major burn in the Upper Hunter, "eliminating the threat" of a large grassfire on the edge of Denman.
FRNSW teamed up with the RFS to scorch 40 hectares on the western outskirts of the town, known as the "Demnan Common".
"Grassland is very different to burning bush...because it tends to dry out really quickly, this burn didn't take long at all," FRNSW bushfire officer Kyle Macorig said.
"It burned hot, it burned hard but that was to be expected and showed crews how dangerous grassfires can be."
He said there was grass two metres high in the area, which was an indication of the fuel load across the state, which has been drying out after three years of rainfall.
"It was good to get this one burned under controlled conditions, and the residents were very, very happy," he said.
A 38-hectare burn at Cameron Park, near Newcastle, is planned for Saturday, weather permitting.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) managed a 40-hectare hazard reduction burn in Stockrington State Conservation Area last week.
Authorities are gearing up for a busy fire season, with a hot and dry summer on the horizon.
Fire permits were suspended in the Hunter Valley on Tuesday as the fire danger risk reached the "high" level.
Parts of the Hunter, including Singleton and Muswellbrook, have officially entered their bushfire danger period.
