Hunter New England emergency departments seeing record numbers

By Gabriel Fowler
Updated September 6 2023 - 8:38am, first published 6:30am
"Our teams have been faced with a high volume of patients, with 111,942 attendances to our EDs, including a record number of people who were sicker and required more complex care," says HNELHD Chief Executive Tracey McCosker.
LIFE or death presentations to Hunter New England emergency departments have hit record highs while those languishing on surgical wait lists continues to grow.

