Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

Belmont North: Golding Avenue stormwater issues bring residents to breaking point

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
September 7 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CHOKING back tears in his childhood home, Mark Crockett's earliest memories have been drowned out by a constant battle against an overflowing water pit that inundates his home when it rains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.