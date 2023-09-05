Newcastle Knights' red carpet event of the year has begun, after a stellar week of play and an already sold-out final this weekend.
The annual Knights NRL Awards night will kick off at 6pm, where players will be recognised at club-level before the Dally M and RLPA Players' Champion awards roll around later this month.
Like years before, players and their partners are glitzed for the occasion.
And loyal fans can join the formalities from their living room - a livestream will be available from the start of the event but formalities began at 6:30pm.
A large host of awards - more than 12, in fact - are up for grabs tonight, including:
All eyes are on the prestigious Danny Buderus Medal for the Knights Player of the Year, which was taken out by second-rower Tyson Frizell in 2022.
We will be bringing you all the red carpet outfits from 7pm on the Newcastle Herald website - winners will be announced later in the evening. You can share your highlights from the night to news@newcastleherald.com.au.
