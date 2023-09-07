Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, The Station, Newcastle.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Winter Stock Clearance 9am to 1pm, St Peter's Anglican Church Op Shop, East Maitland.
St John's Spring Eco Fair 9am to 2pm, 1b Parry Street, Cooks Hill.
Volkfest Australia 9am to 9pm, Swansea Lakeside Holiday Park, Swansea. Classic cars, family-friendly activities, entertainment, food and market stalls.
Girls Day Out - Women in Sport 8am to 3pm, Foreshore Park and Nobby's Beach, Wharf Rd, Newcastle. Try new sports including surfing, soccer, touch footy, cricket, cheerleading and hockey.
Keeping Backyard Chickens - Low Waste Living 10.30 am to noon, Smokva Community Garden, 20 Albert St, Wickham. Free workshop.
Maitland & Coalfields District Orchid Society Inc Spring 2023 Orchid Show 9am to 4pm, St James Anglican Church Hall, Tank St, Morpeth. Also on Sunday, 9am to 3pm.
Hunter Transplant Research Foundation Glow Walk 2023 3pm, Nobby's Beach, Newcastle. A two-kilometre walk along Nobbys Beach and the Breakwall.
Redhead Men's Shed Open Day 10am to 2pm, 1 Geraldton Dr, Redhead. Tours of the Lambton Colliery heritage buildings with Ed Tonks, an MG Car Display and more.
History Illuminated Return to the Hunter - Scott Bevan, 9.45am to 10.30am, Warners Bay Theatre. Fighting the Nazis in Greece and Crete - Craig Collie in conversation with Scott Bevan, 10.45am to 11.30am, Warners Bay Theatre. Ita Buttrose in conversation with Jessica Rouse, 2pm to 3pm, Warners Bay Theatre. Idiots, Follies and Misadventures - Mikey Robins with Dan Cox, 4pm to 5pm, Warners Bay Theatre.
The Friends of the University Book Fair 10am to 5pm, the Great Hall at Callaghan Campus. Secondhand books, CDs, DVDs, sheet music, records and more. Also on Sunday.
Lead Mitigation Grant Program Drop-in Session 9am to 11.30am, Speers Point Library.
NRLW Knights vs Roosters 1.30pm to 3pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow.
Monster Thrillmasters Live (Monster Trucks) 4pm, Maitland Showground.
Closing Time - Living with Dementia 7.30pm, Christ Church Cathedral, Newcastle. Poems by Karin De Novellis, music by Ross Fiddes. Tickets at humantix.com.au.
Faith, Hope, and Love: A Celebration in Harmony with the Waratah Girls' Choir 4pm, St Philip's Christian College Theatre, Waratah.
A Pocketful of Stories 2pm and 5pm, Young People's Theatre, Hamilton.
Jerry's Girls presented by Metropolitan Players Inc 1.30pm and 7.30pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Shop & Sip 1pm to 4pm, The Edwards, Newcastle West. With The Vauult Markets.
Perfect Sunday Markets 2pm, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Wickham.
Made + Found 10am to 2pm, Webb Park, Redhead.
Broke Village Fair and Vintage Car Display 9am, McNamara Park, Broke.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
The Valley Markets 9am to 2pm, Townhead Park, Singleton.
Our Bushland Festival 9.30am to 4pm, Poppethead Park, Kitchener. Market stalls, bushwalks, mini workshops, music from Melody Pool, The Lairs, 24 Strings and Fish Fry.
The Bloody Long Walk 6.30am. Belmont, the Fernleigh Track, Merewether via the Yuelarbah Track, Newcastle Memorial Walk, Newcastle Beach.
Newcastle Model Railway Club Open Day 10am to 4pm, 4 Dora Rd, Adamstown.
Ballgowns 1920s to 2000s Parade 2pm to 3pm, Rathmines Theatre. With the Australian Museum of Clothing and Textiles.
West Wallsend Cemetery History Walk 5pm to 6pm, with Jo Henwood.
Quilt and Bedspread Display at Grossmann House Maitland Tours start at 10.30am and finish at 3pm.
MEU Northern Mining & NSW Energy District 26th Annual Memorial Day Service 10.30am, 67A Aberdare Rd, Aberdare.
Miss Porter's House Open Day 1pm to 4pm, 434 King St, Newcastle West.
NRL Knights vs Raiders 4pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow.
EASEL'D Saturday, Newcastle CBD. Meet artists, watch them work, explore artist residency walking trails to discover new businesses, and attend free art workshops in the city. Artists: Shannon Bellamy, Natalie Sherring, Tania Harley, Shan Primrose, Squidless Studios, Phoebe Bakker. Venues: Bluegum Market, Ka-fey cafe, Ground Floor, Breakaway Surf Newcastle, Pokey, Hey Jude Love Pete.
Arts in the Yard 10am and 11am, The Lock-Up, Newcastle. An all-inclusive arts workshop for children.
Gouache Native Painting Saturday, 2pm, Hudson Street Hum, Hamilton.
The Creator Incubator Earthscapes, by Jacquie Garcia, and Lush, by Bridie Watt.
Newcastle Art Space State of Clay, by Ron Pinkerton, Jennie Williams, Karen Wells, Abi Sparks, Fiona Pederson, Ala Marks, Megan McGee, Emma Guthrey.
Newcastle Printmakers Workshop Spring into Print, 27 Popran Rd, Adamstown.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Crownland; Collecting in Colour: Stories of Fashion and Art; Suspended Moment, works by The Katthy Cavaliere Fellowship recipients; Where The Seeds Grow, by Helen Fenner; Eco Zine, curated by Bastian Fox Phelan.
Wester Gallery Of Greetings and Goodbyes.
Newcastle Museum Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Exhibition.
The Lock-Up Signals From, by Shan Turner-Carroll and Ryota Sato.
Museum of Art and Culture yapang, Lake Macquarie yapang Emerging Art Prize; We Eat This Bread, by Marikit Santiago; Artz Emergence.
Back to Back Galleries Repeat Performance, by Debra Ansell and Heather Campbell.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle Stand Out Women.
Multi-Arts Pavilion, MAP mima The Fernleigh Awabakal Shared Track (FAST) project digital exhibition; Dark Beach.
G Flip 6pm, Saturday, Bar On The Hill, Callaghan.
Morgan Evans 8pm Saturday, Civic Theatre.
Thrashville Saturday, Dashville, Lower Belford.
Jacob 8pm, Saturday, Hamilton Station Hotel.
Karise Eden 8pm, Saturday, Lizotte's, Lambton.
The Wolfe Brothers 8pm, Sunday, Lizotte's, Lambton.
Songbirds & Semillon 11am to 4pm, Sunday, Emma's Cottage, Lovedale.
Shred for Sam Festival 4pm, Sunday, Newcastle Hotel, Islington.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.