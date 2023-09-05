Zipping Remus bounces back at Maitland to win MDC heat

Zipping Remus, which fell in the Goulburn final on Friday, trailed Susan Smith-trained Twin Turbo on Monday night before launching late to win his Maitland heat by 1.75 lengths. He drew four for next Monday's final and was a $2.60 TAB favourite. Smith's My Shepherd ($41) made the most of a scrimmage to come from last to win the other heat. He drew three, with Twin Turbo ($5.50) in one.