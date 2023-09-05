Kosciuszko: Luke Pepper excited to have McDonald on Opal Ridge

Scone trainer Luke Pepper has secured premier jockey James McDonald for Kosciuszko favourite Opal Ridge, which had an exhibition gallop between races at home on Tuesday.
Opal Ridge, a $4 TAB hope for the $2 million event at Randwick on October 14 for country-trained horses, will go first-up into the race. Sweepstakes slot-holder winners will be drawn on Friday but Opal Ridge should be among the first to gain a start after her two listed race wins last time in.
Pepper welcomed the booking of McDonald for Opal Ridge, which will trial on September 22.
"I'm pretty excited to have him back on her," Pepper told Sky Racing.
"He's only had one ride on her for one win, so excited to have one of the best in the business on her.
"I'm just so excited for the future with her. She couldn't be in better order. She's come back bigger and stronger again and I'm just absolutely rapt with her."
Meanwhile, McDonald told stewards on Tuesday that scans on his left foot had revealed a fracture and he would stand down from riding for about four weeks.
At Scone, local trainer Rod Northam's Very Sharp claimed the Gundy Cup (1100m). The six-year-old mare, a $4.20 favourite, made it two wins at home to start her preparation.
Pepper won the last with Fine Vintage.
